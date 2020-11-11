Two-star general visits CSU to learn more about fitness study

The commanding general for the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training recently paid a visit to Colorado State University to get a firsthand look at the university’s pioneering study involving the Army Combat Fitness Test.

Maj. Gen. Lonnie G. Hibbard, who oversees the Army’s annual process of transforming 130,000 civilian volunteers into soldiers, toured campus Nov. 5-6, meeting with leadership from CSU’s Army ROTC program and the Department of Health and Exercise Science to learn more about the most effective training plans for the proposed new Army Combat Fitness Test.

Army ROTC and Health and Exercise Science researchers offered the two-star general a deep dive into the study’s design and methodology, which compares and contrasts several different training regimens for the ACFT.

The pilot study, conducted in 2019 with 30 cadets, showed strong evidence that a full-body, hybrid training approach — aerobic and anaerobic training, weight-lifting, body-weight exercises, plyometrics and high-intensity intervals — is far more effective than the traditional training regimens that focus solely on muscular endurance and aerobic exercise.

CSU “is doing some great work with the new physical fitness test,” Hibbard said during his visit. “With a proper workout regimen focused on the fundamentals, any solider regardless of age or gender can hopefully accomplish this.”