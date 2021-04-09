Two CSU undergraduates named 2021 Goldwater Scholars

Before coming to CSU, Kaydee Barker was traveling the world with her husband as a writer and business consultant, witnessing the impact of climate change on communities.

“We saw towns dried up and abandoned from lack of water. We saw rampant wildfires eat up hundreds of thousands of acres of forest and agriculture,” she said. “Internationally, we met farmers whose crops were lost to excessive winds, rain, UV exposure, or diseases that thrive in the changing conditions. We met people who lost their homes to tropical storms and hurricanes. We saw, everywhere, people struggling to adjust and survive in the midst of an unstable climate.”

The experience brought Barker, at the age of 28, to CSU, where she is studying ecosystem science and sustainability as well as soil science. Barker said she is learning the mechanics of ecosystem and soil processes and gaining valuable research experience in the Natural Resource Ecology Laboratory.

For Barker, being named a Goldwater Scholar was humbling and encouraging as she continues to pursue her dream of getting a Ph.D. in ecology to further examine nutrient cycling — the movement and exchange of nutrients within and between living and non-living pools.

“I’m a first-generation student and an adult learner that came to school again at the age of 28,” she said. “This all seems like a dream sometimes.”

Barker said CSU has played an important role in connecting her with other people of similar interests. She said people like Kaye Holman, academic success/internship coordinator at the Warner College, helped her build community through clubs such as the Society of Women Environmental Professionals; Strategies for Ecology Education, Diversity, and Sustainability; and the Wildlife Society.

Those connections assisted Barker with her research, which has included examining plant-soil and plant-fungal interactions and their impact on the formation of stable soil organic carbon pools.