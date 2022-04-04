Two CSU students honored with Goldwater Scholarships

Two Colorado State University students are recipients of the country’s top undergraduate award dedicated to fostering the next generation of research leaders in natural sciences, engineering and mathematics.

Rachel Masters in the College of Natural Sciences and Alison Shad in the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering were named 2022 Goldwater Scholars by the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation. The prestigious honor includes scholarships of up to $7,500 per year for up to two years.

Masters and Shad were among the 417 sophomores and juniors selected from an estimated pool of more than 5,000 in the annual competition. The Goldwater Foundation this year awarded scholarships to six scholars from four Colorado institutions: CSU, the University of Colorado Boulder, the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and the Colorado School of Mines.