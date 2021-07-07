Two CSU graduate students win prestigious P.E.O. Scholar Awards

P.E.O. stands for Philanthropic Educational Organization, a nonprofit that has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters.

Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than a half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them. Since its inception in 1869, the organization has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans.

The P.E.O. Scholar Awards program, established in 1991, provides substantial merit-based awards for women in the U.S. and Canada who are pursuing a doctoral-level degree at an accredited college or university.

In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members. The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College.

To learn more about P.E.O. and its powerful educational philanthropies, and to see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org