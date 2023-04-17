Two CSU employees make list of top 50 women leaders in Colorado

Two members of the CSU community have been included on a list of the top 50 women leaders in the state for 2023.

The outlet Women We Admire featured Heather Pidcoke, chief medical research officer and joint faculty member in the Department of Clinical Sciences, and Kimberly Stern, executive director of social and digital media in the Division of University Marketing and Communications, in an April 3 article profiling the top women leaders in Colorado.

The profiles of Pidcoke and Stern are below.

Heather Pidcoke

“Dr. Heather Pidcoke leads the effort to enhance clinical and translational research support in recognition that Colorado State University’s investigators are increasingly engaged in translating discoveries and applied sciences to human health solutions.

“Dr. Pidcoke’s research interests include trauma critical care, novel transfusion products and biologics aimed at improving the resuscitation of massively bleeding patients. She was awarded a U.S. Army Commander’s Award for Civilian Service in recognition of her contributions in advancing medical research for military personnel. She also received the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, which is the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government on science and engineering professionals in the early stages of their independent research careers.

“Dr. Pidcoke earned a Doctor of Medicine from Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, (and) a Doctor of Philosophy and a Master of Science at The University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio.”

Kimberly Stern

“With more than 15 years of experience in strategic digital communications, Kimberly Stern leads Colorado State University’s award-winning Social and Digital Media team. Her exceptional team deploys data-informed decisions to elevate the brand and reputation of CSU through the university’s owned social media channels. Her team are resident experts and strategic partners for multimedia needs – everything from photo shoots, video concept development, TikTok consultations and more.

Stern helped create a distinct voice for the institution that fans have come to trust and engage. She savors the challenge of blending the art and science of creating innovative and impactful digital content. Under her leadership, CSU’s social media presence has blossomed into an internationally recognized powerhouse. The CSU Social and Digital Media team won a Webby Award (aka “Oscars of the Internet”) and is a multi-time Shorty Awards honoree (honoring the best in social media) and has been honored with several Telly Awards for fantastic digital work. In 2023, Colorado State was named to Volt Magazine’s 10 Best Higher Ed Social Media Accounts.

“Stern is a long-time member of PRSA Colorado and co-organizer of the chapter’s annual Shadow Week experience, pairing professional members with local university students interested in PR, marketing and communications. She was recognized as an outstanding young leader and named to BizWest’s 40 Under Forty and PRSA Colorado’s Mentor of the Year. She is a CSU Ram through and through, earning her undergraduate journalism degree and MBA from Colorado State.”

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today’s women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. It covers a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.