Two CSU employees among Northern Colorado’s 40 Under Forty

Meg Skeehan, left, and Karina Brum, right, were among the 2021 class of Northern Colorado’s 40 Under Forty.
Karina Brum and Meg Skeehan have both exemplified service during their years working at Colorado State University, and now they have something else in common: they’re both members of Northern Colorado’s BizWest 40 Under Forty.
They were honored during a ceremony on Oct. 28 and were nominated by people they met during their time with the university.
An ‘empathetic and inclusive leader’
Skeehan works as a program assistant in the Department of Accounting at the College of Business. They also served on the Classified Personnel Council, chairs the Pronouns Statement Committee on campus and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in ethnic studies and interdisciplinary liberal arts.
“Meg is a recognized empathetic and inclusive leader with a strong work ethic, a genius innovation energy for improving processes and using technology strategically, a fun personality and a generous heart toward everyone,” said rofessor Margarita Lenk, who nominated them for the award.
Skeehan has worked at CSU for more than eight years, and before that was a manager at Noodles and Company in Fort Collins. They have had numerous roles during their time on campus, including with Housing & Dining Services as well as the Ethnic Studies Department.
“There’s no one career path that will take you to places where you can be changing people’s lives,” Skeehan said. “I think what matters is you have a drive and you find your purpose in whatever community and space that you exist in.
“When I do eventually graduate with my bachelor’s, I’m going to have 15 years of work experience and that’s incredible. We should really give props to people who choose to work and take a non-traditional path.”
A passion for student development
Brum is currently a resident manager for University Housing Apartments, a role she has had for six years. She received her master’s degree from CSU in student affairs and higher education and said she foresees a long-lasting career and connection to the University.
“I take a lot of joy in seeing folks develop in their time at CSU and connecting folks with engagement opportunities and helping them develop their passion,” Brum said. “That’s why I’m drawn into this work. It’s a field of learners and folks who love to grow.”
Brum also teaches a leadership class to first-year students as part of the CSU President’s Leadership Program, providing the support she said was integral when she was a first-year student herself who was coming to campus from where she grew up in Brazil.
Brum was nominated for 40 Under Forty by her friend Stephanie Ashley, who she met while studying at CSU and who now works for Brinkman Construction.
“CSU is a home,” Brum said. “It’s beyond my job, it’s where I found community and support and friendship and now a profession, and that motivates me to continue in that legacy and hopefully generate the same experience for other students.”