Two CSU employees among Northern Colorado’s 40 Under Forty

Skeehan works as a program assistant in the Department of Accounting at the College of Business. They also served on the Classified Personnel Council, chairs the Pronouns Statement Committee on campus and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in ethnic studies and interdisciplinary liberal arts.

“Meg is a recognized empathetic and inclusive leader with a strong work ethic, a genius innovation energy for improving processes and using technology strategically, a fun personality and a generous heart toward everyone,” said rofessor Margarita Lenk, who nominated them for the award.

Skeehan has worked at CSU for more than eight years, and before that was a manager at Noodles and Company in Fort Collins. They have had numerous roles during their time on campus, including with Housing & Dining Services as well as the Ethnic Studies Department.

“There’s no one career path that will take you to places where you can be changing people’s lives,” Skeehan said. “I think what matters is you have a drive and you find your purpose in whatever community and space that you exist in.

“When I do eventually graduate with my bachelor’s, I’m going to have 15 years of work experience and that’s incredible. We should really give props to people who choose to work and take a non-traditional path.”