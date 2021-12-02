Free showcase to highlight documentaries made by CSU students

Tree Stump Films was launched in Fall 2020 and is the documentary arm of Rocky Mountain Student Media, which also includes a newspaper, magazine, radio station, television station and video production team.

The CSU Student Documentary Film Showcase on Thursday, Dec. 2, will highlight the work of some of these students and others across campus from a variety of different disciplines.

The showcase is slated for 6-8 p.m. at the Lyric Cinema at 1209 N. College Ave., and features eight films produced by CSU students, including four from Tree Stump Films.

Senior journalism and media communications major Owen Johnson, the director of Tree Stump Films, had a hand in all four of their documentaries that will be screened during the showcase.

“I’ve been doing films and videos since I was 10,” he said. “When it came to this, it was: ‘Let’s just learn everything about this and how to make a good documentary film.’”

He is also the director of the documentary “Becoming Kaz Smith,” which tells the story of a transgender student at CSU. It will be shown during the showcase.

“For this specific showcase, I want people to see other people’s stories and to see the beauty of all of it,” said sophomore journalism student Irl Paulalengan, the assistant director of Tree Stump Films. “We cover a range of stories around Fort Collins, and I think it’s really beautiful that we can learn from one another.”