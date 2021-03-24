Transgender Day of Visibility to feature keynote by Kay Ulanday Barrett

Author and transgender and disability advocate Kay Ulanday Barrett is taking part in Transgender Day of Visibility at CSU on March 31.
Kay Ulanday Barrett — a poet and performer as well as a transgender and disability advocate — is the keynote presenter for International Transgender Day of Visibility at Colorado State University.
Through political poetic storytelling with elements of spoken word and theater, Barrett will explore intersectionality of race/ethnicity, the transgender community, and disability. The performance, open to the university community, is scheduled for March 31 at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
More Than Organs: Beyond Resilience
Day: Wednesday, March 31
Time: 6 p.m.
Zoom information: zoom.us/j/93414469899
The event is hosted by the Pride Resource Center, Student Disability Center, Asian Pacific American Cultural Center and Ram Events.
Influenced by hip-hop and the jazz aesthetic, Barrett aims to question notions of desirability, single-issue identity, ableism, and what exactly is mainstream normal.
Barrett has performed at the Brooklyn Museum, the Lincoln Center, the Chicago Historical Society and college campuses across the country, including Princeton University, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of California, Berkeley.
Barrett’s book More Than Organs received a 2021 Stonewall Book Honor Award from the American Library Association.
Workshop for students
Following the keynote, Barrett will take part in a workshop for CSU students on Thursday, April 1, at 4 p.m.
According to organizers, the session dares participants to understand and adore their whole selves. This workshop has a limited capacity of 30 students, with registration available on Zoom.
Established in 2009, International Transgender Day of Visibility celebrates transgender people on March 31. The annual event aims to raise awareness of discrimination faced by transgender people and honor their contributions to society.
Get more information about Trans Day of Visibility by visiting the Pride Resource Center’s website at prideresourcecenter.colostate.edu/tdov.