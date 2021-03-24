Transgender Day of Visibility to feature keynote by Kay Ulanday Barrett

Kay Ulanday Barrett — a poet and performer as well as a transgender and disability advocate — is the keynote presenter for International Transgender Day of Visibility at Colorado State University.

Through political poetic storytelling with elements of spoken word and theater, Barrett will explore intersectionality of race/ethnicity, the transgender community, and disability. The performance, open to the university community, is scheduled for March 31 at 6 p.m. on Zoom.