Transfort updates mask policy for all Northern Colorado routes

Effective immediately, Transfort has updated its policy on mask requirements for passengers in response to new federal regulations.

Transfort has required face coverings on buses and indoor areas at transit centers since last May. However, new federal regulations now specify acceptable types of face coverings and extend mask requirements to outdoor areas where Transfort provides service.

Masks must be worn on Transfort buses and in all indoor and outdoor areas of transit centers and bus stops, including the CSU Transit Center and on the Around the Horn campus shuttle.

All masks must properly cover the nose and mouth, and some types of face coverings will not be accepted.