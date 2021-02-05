Transfort updates mask policy for all Northern Colorado routes

Effective immediately, Transfort has updated its policy on mask requirements for passengers in response to new federal regulations.
Transfort has required face coverings on buses and indoor areas at transit centers since last May. However, new federal regulations now specify acceptable types of face coverings and extend mask requirements to outdoor areas where Transfort provides service.
Masks must be worn on Transfort buses and in all indoor and outdoor areas of transit centers and bus stops, including the CSU Transit Center and on the Around the Horn campus shuttle.
All masks must properly cover the nose and mouth, and some types of face coverings will not be accepted.
Not allowed
The following face coverings are not allowed: scarves; ski masks; balaclavas; bandanas; shirt collars pulled over the mouth; face shields or goggles alone; masks containing slits, exhalation valves, or punctures; and masks that do not fit properly (large gaps, too loose or too tight).
Passengers who refuse to follow requirements will be denied boarding or removed from Transfort property and may be subject to penalties.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order on Jan. 29, 2021, that mandates masks on public transportation. The Transportation Security Administration issued a subsequent directive supporting the CDC order.
Due to COVID-19, Transfort is operating under reduced service and bus passenger capacity is limited to 50% of seated capacity. Passengers are encouraged to plan trips outside of peak hours, especially on the FLEX. All Transfort services continue to be fare-free under an emergency order signed in March.
To learn more about Transfort, visit www.ridetransfort.com.