Transfort to resume service on routes 6 and 7 on Oct. 5

Monday through Friday, the Poudre Express operates four runs in the morning and three in the afternoon and evening to accommodate varying work schedules.

Poudre Express stops include:

Greeley-Evans Transit Center — 1st Street and 12th Avenue

University of Northern Colorado — 10th Avenue and 20th Street

West Greeley — 10th Street and 69th Avenue

East Windsor — Eastman Park Drive and CO 257

West Windsor — Main Street and 15th Street

East Fort Collins — Harmony Transportation Center on E. Harmony Road on the west side of Interstate 25

Colorado State University Transit Center — near North Drive on the CSU campus

The Poudre Express is operated by Greeley-Evans Transit in partnership with Fort Collins, Windsor, Colorado State University, and the Colorado Department of Transportation.

More routes coming soon

Transfort recognizes that some community members rely on buses as their primary mode of transportation and the agency is working toward resuming service throughout the entire transit system. Determining the order in which routes are reinstated is informed by historical ridership data, public outreach and input, operational sustainability, public safety guidelines and other factors. Routes that remain suspended are 9, 10, 11, 12, 19, 92, and GOLD.

All residents can schedule a taxi trip to or from a bus stop along a route that is suspended, or to or from another linked bus stop or transit center. There are no fares associated with these taxi trips at this time. This service is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Taxi trips must be scheduled the same day the trip will be taken and can be scheduled by calling (970) 225-4831. Call center hours are Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The taxi service will not be available on the FLEX route.

All Transfort services continue to be fare-free under an emergency order signed in March. Face coverings are required on all Transfort buses.

To learn more about Transfort, visit www.ridetransfort.com.