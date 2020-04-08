Transfort temporarily suspends several CSU routes

Around the Horn and Transfort routes 31, 32 and 33 have suspended service until May 17.

Buses transporting students and employees to and from Colorado State University campuses are generally standing room only this time of year. But due to online learning and teaching, stay-at-home orders, limited number of employees on campus and relaxed parking enforcement, Fort Collins and CSU officials say the buses have become mostly devoid of riders.

“This ridership decrease, combined with the prioritization of the health of CSU students and staff, and Transfort staff, has resulted in the decision to temporarily suspend routes,” said Kaley Zeisel, capital planning and grant compliance manager at the City of Fort Collins. “Please be assured, these routes will resume scheduled service as soon as safely possible.”

• Around the Horn travels around the main CSU Campus, from Moby Arena down to the CSU South Campus.

• Route 31 serves the CSU Transit Center, City Park Avenue and Plum Street, Constitution Avenue and Elizabeth Street, and Plum Street and Scott Avenue. This route generally runs on weekdays and holidays when CSU is in session.

• Route 32 serves CSU Transit Center, Constitution Avenue and Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth Street and Overland Trail, Prospect Avenue and Overland Trail, Prospect Avenue and Taft Hill Road, Prospect Avenue and Shields Street. This route generally runs on weekdays and Saturdays when CSU is in session.

• Route 33 serves the CSU Transit Center, Mulberry Street and Washington, CSU Engineering and Research Center at the Foothills Campus, Judson Harper Complex on the Foothills Campus, Mulberry Street and City Park Avenue This route generally runs daily, except holidays, when CSU is in session.

Aaron Fodge, alternative transportation manager for CSU Parking and Transportation Services, said the route suspensions may encourage alternative ways for people to access campuses if they need to during this time.

“Access to campus parking remains unpermitted at this time and bicycle commuting to CSU is encouraged as an open-air option,” he said.