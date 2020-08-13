Transfort launches COVID survey for riders

The coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every aspect of life at Colorado State University and throughout Northern Colorado, and public transportation is no exception. For months, Transfort has adjusted bus schedules and routes – including CSU’s Around the Horn campus shuttle – to meet the needs of residents, initiated strict protocols to keep drivers and riders healthy, and been responsive to the needs of its customers.

Now, Transfort needs the community’s input to help guide its decision making about the future of transit service in Fort Collins.

The transit agency has released a community survey to help understand how community members are making decisions to ride Transfort since the coronavirus outbreak, as well as what factors they will consider before resuming transit use. Transfort is encouraging all community members to participate in the survey, particularly CSU and Front Range Community College students and employees and Poudre School District students, families and employees.

The survey asks riders about their use of Transfort before and during the pandemic as well as their plans for riding Transfort in the future. Participants will also be able to provide feedback on different actions Transfort has taken or may take to promote safety when using Transfort service.

The survey is available at www.fcgov.com/transfortcovidsurvey.