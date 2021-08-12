Town Hall focused on Fall 2021 public health precautions set for Aug. 18

Dear Colorado State University Community,

Following up on our recently announced vaccination and mask mandates for campus this fall, the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team will host a Town Hall session for the CSU community from 9-10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, to address questions about these mandates and how they will impact our in-person Fall 2021 semester.

Interested community members can register and access the session at this Zoom link. The session will be live-captioned and have live ASL interpretation.

Topics for this Town Hall will include:

an overview of new COVID-19 mandates regarding vaccines and mask-wearing;

collection of COVID vaccine documentation from student, faculty and staff;

exemptions from the vaccine mandate;

protocols for ensuring compliance with the vaccine and mask mandates;

plans for contact-tracing and isolation and quarantine accommodations on campus;

vaccination and testing capacity and logistics at CSU;

other public health protocols this Fall, including around athletics and other events.

Panelists for the session will include:

Marc Barker , Assistant Vice President for Safety and Risk Services and Co-Chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team

, Assistant Vice President for Safety and Risk Services and Co-Chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team Robyn Fergus , Executive Director of Human Resources

, Executive Director of Human Resources Mike Hooker (moderator), Director of Media Relations and Denver Outreach

Director of Media Relations and Denver Outreach Lori Lynn, Executive Director of CSU Health Network and Co-Chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team

Executive Director of CSU Health Network and Co-Chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team Joyce McConnell, President

President Mary Pedersen, Provost and Executive Vice President

Provost and Executive Vice President Blanche Hughes, Vice President for Student Affairs

Questions can be submitted to this Qualtrics link in advance of the session.