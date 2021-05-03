Town hall about Fall 2021 set for May 7

Colorado State University will host a town hall session for the university community, including incoming students and families, on Friday, May 7, 2-3 p.m., to provide updates and answer questions about CSU’s Fall 2021 semester on campus.

The session will be hosted online via Zoom. Members of the CSU community can register and access the session at this Zoom link. The session will be live captioned and have live ASL interpretation. A recording of the session, captioned in both English and Spanish, will be posted on the CSU website the week of May 10.

Topics

Specific topics for this Fall-focused town hall will include:

the logistics of shifting classes to 100% in-person and when students and faculty can expect to see courses updated with room numbers, seating capacity, etc.

what on-campus life will look like for resident students

when and how the University will collect COVID-vaccine documentation from students, faculty and staff

who will be eligible for an exception to the vaccine mandate and how to apply

the logistics of returning CSU employees — both faculty and staff — to 100% in-person work on campus, including return dates, exceptions and how to apply for them, and updates on the University’s telework policy.

Panelists

Panelists for the session will include:

Marc Barker , Assistant Vice President for Safety and Risk Services and co-chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team

Robyn Fergus, Executive Director of Human Resources

Mike Hooker (moderator), Director of Media Relations and Denver Outreach

Director of Media Relations and Denver Outreach Blanche Hughes, Vice President for Student Affairs

Vice President for Student Affairs Lori Lynn, Executive Director of CSU Health Network and co-chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team

Executive Director of CSU Health Network and co-chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team Joyce McConnell, President

President Mary Pedersen, Provost and Executive Vice President

Questions can be submitted to this Qualtrics link in advance of the session.