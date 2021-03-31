Together We Grow spring series continues April 6

Together We Grow, headquartered at the future CSU Spur campus, will host a webinar exploring innovative strategies around food equity and food security, on April 6.

A consortium of businesses, nonprofits and educational institutions, Together We Grow is focused on feeding future generations and leading innovation by increasing diversity in agriculture- and food-related industries.

The April 6 webinar, “Food Equity + Food Security — Why It Matters and What We Can Do,” includes:

Aydin Nazmi, an epidemiologist and professor at California Polytechnic State University;

Jacqueline Davis-Slay, director of the Office of Public and Private Partnerships in the Natural Resources Conservation Service at USDA;

Ryan Quarles, the Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture;

Adrianna Campbell, a first-generation farmer and co-founder of Berry & Sons Produce; and

Pete Stoddart, North American director of Corporate Responsibility for Cargill.

The session will be moderated by Dr. Kemba Marshall, director of Veterinary Services at the 1,700-acre Land O’Lakes Purina Animal Nutrition Center complex, and CEO and founder of the Marshall Recruiting Consortium.

The webinar is part of Together We Grow’s Food for Thought spring series, which will conclude with a final session in May. Previous webinars in February and March discussed disability inclusion and the importance and power of listening. Reach out to twg_info@colostate.edu to learn more.