‘Together. We continue.’ A new theme for a 150-year-old legacy

This isn’t the first time Colorado State University has been faced with overcoming significant adversity linked to events on a global scale in its 150 years.

There was the pandemic of 1918, when flu prompted Colorado’s governor to prohibit public and private gatherings, and the CSU campus was closed for nearly a month. Fifteen students and one faculty member died.

There was the flood of 1997, when buildings suffered severe damage, and the campus rallied to get ready for the start of classes just a few weeks later.

There was the Great Recession in 2009, when CSU’s new president Tony Frank provided steady leadership while CSU lost about one-third of its state funding. Provost and Executive Vice President Rick Miranda remembers Frank looking out the window at the Oval that spring during a meeting to plan the University’s 140th birthday.

“He pointed to the emerging greenery, and reminded us all that our jobs were to make sure that CSU would continue to thrive and be a great land-grant university on our 150th birthday, and for the next 140 years after this,” Miranda wrote in a 2019 tribute to Frank. “We would get through this crisis – indeed, that was our job, and we were going to do our job.”