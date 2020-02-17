To host or not to host: CSU welcomes 1,000 theater students

More than 1,000 students from dozens of colleges and universities across six western states are on the CSU campus this week to celebrate everything theater.

The Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, Region VI, opened Sunday night with CSU performing Cabaret at the 320-seat University Theater at the University Center for the Arts. This is the second time CSU has hosted the festival, which invites students from the western United States to perform for their peers and learn from theater educators. technicians and professional performers.

Performances and workshops will be held throughout the week. Due to the large number of participants seeking tickets, performances and workshops are not open to the public.

Full week of activities

All of CSU’s 117 theater students will participate in activities. CSU is one of 17 Colorado schools in attendance – others include the University of Colorado, University of Colorado-Denver, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, the University of Northern Colorado, the University of Denver, Metropolitan State University and several smaller universities and community colleges from across the state.

CSU has a history of performing well in the annual KCACTF regional in both acting and technical competitions. Winners get to compete at the Kennedy Center national conference later this spring.