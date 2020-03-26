Tips for faculty who are new to recording video

Editor’s note: Greg Luft and Steve Weiss of the Department of Journalism and Media Communication put together this advice to provide advice to faculty members who are not accustomed to recording video.

There’s a pandemic, and everyone but a few select family members now want you at home to work. But you still have to communicate. Regular phone conversations are viable, but not stylish. Postal mail, email, social media and express packages can help. But they all have interpersonal and contextual loopholes. This means you will likely be using your computer, a webcam and a microphone.

The good news is that people won’t be able to smell stuff. But wow, it turns out that you can still look like you just fell out of a garbage truck, dropped in from a really bad horror film, or are trying to be a little too intimate for comfort. And, you can sound like you’re in a foreign movie with an indistinguishable language, and no access to subtitles.

But you can fix this. It’s easy if you follow the commandments of webcam aesthetics:

• Figure out where your camera is, and look at it when you are talking. This is harder than it sounds, but give it a go.

• Your camera should be roughly at eye level or just a bit higher. If it’s too low, which is most common, your viewers will know a lot more about what’s inside your nose than they need to know. If it’s too high, they’ll see your receding hairline, thinning hair. But, if it’s just a ‘little’ higher than eye level, it will force you to keep your head up, and reduce that double chin you don’t like.

• Don’t violate someone’s virtual personal space. A distance roughly three feet from your camera will give you a head-and-shoulder shot, and the microphone on your webcam will still work. Anything closer violates that whole psychological theory of personal space.

• Put yourself in the frame with a sense of balanced framing. Think of how you might want to be framed in your high school yearbook photo. Avoid too much headroom, but don’t cut off the top of your head.

• Understand rays of light. You should be facing the primary source of light in your workspace, not trying to illuminate the back of your head. If you’re in an office, your computer screen and your camera probably face the window, which is a bright light source, so close the blinds, or turn your setup 90 degrees. Dark backgrounds are best. Consider raising the general light level of the room (with light in front of your face) with an extra light or two.

• Close the door behind you so your audience can’t see or hear your family and pets doing crazy stuff in the background.

• Be in a quiet place so you can speak at a natural conversational level. Yelling at your computer isn’t cool. If you have headsets with a built-in microphone, there’s a good chance both the headphones and mic will work if you plug into your computer. If you don’t have a microphone, make sure you are close enough and speaking loud enough (but not yelling) for the computer mic to hear you clearly. Whether it feels like it or not, that works with the three-foot rule.