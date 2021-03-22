Timeline COVID-19: A year of working through the pandemic at CSU

It’s been one year since Colorado State University announced the move to online and virtual operations in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. In that time, CSU has remained stalwart, focused on stopping the spread of the virus, and continuing its land-grant heritage of setting the standard for teaching, research, service and extension. Take a look back at 2020 on campus and some of the defining moments of life in the time of corona.
Life in the Time of Corona
Read SOURCE’s award-winning package of stories of Colorado State University amidst the COVID-19 crisis — the faculty, the researchers, the staff, employees and of course the students who are championing the university’s rallying cry: “Together. We Continue.” read more