TILT OURA Lab pays students to gain invaluable research experience

Colorado State University students presented independent research projects they conducted this semester at the Office for Undergraduate Research and Artistry’s TILT OURA Lab Showcase on April 25.

Students had creative autonomy over their projects, which ran the gamut from measuring bacteria growth on different water bottle materials to DNA testing for genetic diseases to the safety — or lack thereof — of fermenting kombucha.

Housed within the The Institute for Learning and Teaching, the TILT OURA Lab was created to equip early-career CSU students with the laboratory and research knowledge they need to advance their scientific careers.

Following a flexible curriculum, graduate lab assistants train mostly first- and second-year students on a variety of lab skills before the students conceive and conduct solo projects. In addition, undergraduate learning assistants lead weekly small groups with the students to work on nonlab-specific skills, like abstract writing, community building and how to translate OURA Lab learning into other experiences.