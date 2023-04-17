TILT teaching framework paying dividends for faculty, students

In spring 2022, Colorado State University Professor Diego Krapf decided to change up a few things in one of his courses, based on a model developed by The Institute for Learning and Teaching.

Instead of basing his students’ grades primarily on two major exams, the electrical and computer engineering professor broke those up into six smaller, low-stakes exams, to give his students more opportunities early on to see how they were doing in the course and make improvements if needed.

Krapf also shifted away from his traditional lecture format in which he would show the students how to solve problems in the classroom, to a model in which the students learned much of the content on their own, with their peers. Students were required to read materials before class and then work together in small groups to solve problems and take a graded quiz.

When he compared his students’ grades from spring 2022 to the previous two spring semesters, he found that the fail rate (students who got a D or F) was cut by about half, going from 13% to 7%.

Engagement and attendance

Krapf also noticed a significant increase in engagement and attendance in this probability course, “Introduction to Communications Principles,” which is notoriously challenging.

“Students maintained a much higher level of motivation, and it doubled the attendance rate, especially in the second half of the semester,” Krapf said. “The vast majority of the class attended every day, through the whole semester, and the class became very interactive.”

The new approaches that Krapf adopted are part of TILT’s “Teaching Effectiveness Framework,” or TEF, which he learned about by taking one of TILT’s three-week “best practices” courses during the pandemic.

The framework, which has been adopted by many CSU faculty and other universities, creates a sort of common language that faculty in any discipline can use to improve their teaching in seven areas:

Student motivation.

Classroom climate.

Instructional strategies.

Feedback and assessment.

Curricular/curriculum alignment.

Inclusive pedagogy.

Pedagogical content knowledge.

Built into promotion, tenure processes

Faculty can take coursework in each of the seven areas, earning “domain certificates” for each one, and there is a Teaching Effectiveness Framework toolkit online, which outlines TILT’s recommended process for developing and evaluating teaching effectiveness. The framework has been incorporated into the promotion and tenure process, and many departments have built it into annual faculty reviews, which now have less emphasis on student evaluations.

While TILT started the Teaching Effectiveness Framework a few years before the pandemic, the institute saw a major spike in faculty taking the coursework beginning in 2020, as they scrambled to determine how to convert their courses into hybrid and remote formats. TILT staff call it one of COVID-19’s silver linings.

“It definitely piqued people’s interest in evidence-based teaching practices,” said Jennifer Todd, TILT’s senior faculty developer and Teaching Effectiveness Framework program manager.

New areas of emphasis

Todd, Falkenberg and other TILT leaders said the pandemic highlighted the importance of making students feel like they belong, since so much coursework went remote. It required faculty to check in on their students more frequently and let them know they care, and it accentuated the need for more peer-to-peer discussion since students weren’t always physically in class together – or were separated by six feet.

The Teaching Effectiveness Framework is based on peer-reviewed literature and goes hand in hand with other efforts on campus like the Faculty Success and Student Success initiatives.

Taking on tough subjects

Annie Krieg in the Department of Art and Art History said the Teaching Effectiveness Framework and the TILT certificates she has earned through the Teaching Effectiveness Initiative made her promotion process from instructor to senior instructor smooth this year. Even better, the TEF has vastly improved her teaching – and her students’ learning experiences.

“I see it in students’ feedback and engagement, and their willingness to take on tough subjects,” Krieg said. “They are able to go there and not shut down.”

One student told her at the conclusion of a course: “I just wanted you to know that these module assignments have completely changed my view on art history classes. As someone who has never been great at studying for and taking exams, this style of showing knowledge is a true breath of fresh air. I have learned so much more and have actually retained that knowledge, and it feels really good!”

Krieg, who started taking TILT’s Best Practices in Teaching courses just before the pandemic, said she has enjoyed the opportunity to connect with and learn from instructors in other departments around CSU, “people who I would never meet otherwise, in my little corner of campus.”