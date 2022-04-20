TILT recognized by Employee Appreciation Board

In January, staff members of The Institute for Learning and Teaching (TILT) staff were celebrated by CSU’s Employee Appreciation Board for their successful transition to online/remote learning during the early days of the pandemic.

“Staff and student employees were instrumental in the rapid transition to online/remote learning beginning back in March 2020 and continuing today and into the future by assisting with call-ins, offering trainings and creating online courses to facilitate the transition,” said Janet Mabon, fiscal and budget coordinator of TILT. “TILT staff worked many, many overtime hours, especially from mid-March 2020 through August 2020 to assist in this transition. Our student employees also assisted with the transition and were very flexible and creative in developing alternate approaches to in-person learning.”

TILT helps students, faculty and staff use research-based learning and teaching methods to support academic achievement, equity and post-graduation success for all CSU students.

In appreciation of a job well done, TILT staff received CSU swag and a pizza lunch celebration.

The EAB recognizes CSU employees groups that go above and beyond their normal duties, and anyone can nominate a campus unit online.