Thomas means business in the classroom and on the field

When he’s not fishing, paddle boarding at Horsetooth Reservoir or perhaps getting ice cream at Kilwins or Walrus, senior Jaylen Thomas is working on his Business Administration degree at Colorado State University.

A favorite class of Thomas’ was an entrepreneurship class taught by Kipp Krukowski.

“He’s just a very good teacher,” Thomas said. “He’s very down to earth, the way he explained things. It seemed like I was talking to someone I’ve known for many years.

“He really just opened up my mind a little bit about how complex, but how simple, the business world can be. Definitely someone I want to stay in touch with in the next couple years of my life.”

After graduation, he plans on getting a graduate degree. “It’s brick by brick, and every day I just have to get 1% better,” Thomas said.

He persisted

The same can be said for Thomas’ extracurricular activity: Playing running back for the Rams’ football team. Thomas is getting to know his third coaching staff and offensive system after making the team as a walk-on in 2019.

After playing as a freshman, he was red-shirted his second season and then averaged 4.1 yards per carry (YPC) as a reserve last year.

“It’s definitely not the most ideal situation, but to get back on a winning track to where we are, where we’re headed, I think it’s great to have Coach Norvell and his new staff in,” Thomas said. “I’m enjoying them so far. There’s a lot of new relationships being built, so it takes a lot of adjustment and drive — a lot of purpose behind what you do.”

The son of two CSU graduates Branden and Dawn, both class of 2002, Jaylen almost didn’t have a choice for college. The Colorado Springs native did first commit to another school, but ended up in Fort Collins.

“Both my parents are alumni, so I’ve kind of been surrounded by the community in a way. I lived up here for a couple years and then, coming out of high school, I always wanted to play football,” Thomas said. “Loved the environment. Loved the people. Loved the campus, so …”