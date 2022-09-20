Crespo-Jaquez plans to lead his family farm into the future

Homegrown star

The agriculture economics major grew up helping his immigrant family work hard on a farm that produces soybeans, corn and wheat. So when CSU offered a scholarship, it gave him a chance to both live his football dream and still get home for Sunday dinner.

“For me, a big thing was family,” he said. “I grew up at Hughes Stadium. I’m a Fort Collins guy, growing up being a Rams fan, and I’m a farmer. My family are farmers.

“CSU has a really good agriculture program, and I decided to pursue agriculture and economics at the same time and take it from there,” Crespo-Jaquez added. “At the end of the day, the goal is to own the family farm and expand it.”

Crespo-Jaquez said his parents — both from Mexico — have worked since they were 16, moved to the United States shortly after that and met while working on farms near Wellington. He said his parents only finished one year of high school because they needed to work.

“For them, my education was a big thing,” Crespo-Jaquez said. “My mom (Maribel) was always checking my grades, and if I did something wrong, like a bad grade, and my dad (Santiago) got involved, then it was serious. I had to get it fixed. Since they didn’t have the opportunity, they knew how valuable an education would be.”

Dinner every Sunday

The Poudre Valley High School standout likes seeing some old high school friends while making new ones in and out of football. He also gets to be close to his younger sister Brianna and younger brother Santiago, Jr.

He watches a lot of animated TV shows like Rick and Morty and South Park, “anything to clear my mind,” and also enjoys playing video games like FIFA soccer, a sport his father played in Mexico.

He also gets some home cooking and (sort of) keeps track of the crops.

“We have dinner every Sunday,” Crespo-Jaquez said. “It’s like a family thing of ours. (Dad) was extremely happy when it rained (in August) because now there are shorter hours when you have water. If you go over, then you get a big fine.”

Two plans in motion

While his on-field work has been sidelined in football, Crespo-Jaquez is pushing himself academically. He said his favorite class has been one in management, albeit because the professor liked to talk about sports.

“The dream is to make it to the NFL,” he said. “If that doesn’t work, then I’ll do some internships with some local companies to learn more of the economic aspects of farming.”

Neither is an easy option. Between supply chain issues and the randomness of the weather, farming lately has been tougher for his parents.

“There’s been droughts the last couple years,” Crespo-Jaquez said of his parents’ challenges. “They’ve been struggling, but they still find a way.”

So will their son.