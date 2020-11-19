Third annual CSU Spur water symposium goes virtual, emphasizes power of storytelling

“This year, our theme is the power of story, and we are bringing together experts on stories and change from various backgrounds,” said Jocelyn Hittle, CSU System assistant vice chancellor for the Spur campus and special projects, welcoming attendees to day one of the third annual — and first virtual — CSU Spur Water in the West Symposium on Nov. 18.

“Our hope is that you will take with you tools and insights for how you — in whatever type of work you do — can engage more people, whether they are friends, family, or decision makers, on the issues of water through stories that capture their attention and imagination,” Hittle said.

While COVID-19 restrictions limited the event to a virtual format, it also enabled participation from a more geographically diverse group of speakers and attendees.

The Symposium is an offering of the CSU Spur campus, planned to open in 2022 at the future National Western Center in north Denver, and drew more than 320 attendees representing nearly 90 unique U.S. zip codes across 12 states, from California to Virginia.

This year’s program focused on the critical role storytelling plays in building and driving social and environmental movements — specifically, how stories and various media can lead to greater public awareness around water issues, and also inspire actions necessary to solve and address them.