Third annual CSU Spur water symposium goes virtual, emphasizes power of storytelling

Note: This is a developing story, and will be updated on Nov. 19 with additional highlights and coverage following day two of the event.
“This year, our theme is the power of story, and we are bringing together experts on stories and change from various backgrounds,” said Jocelyn Hittle, CSU System assistant vice chancellor for the Spur campus and special projects, welcoming attendees to day one of the third annual — and first virtual — CSU Spur Water in the West Symposium on Nov. 18.
“Our hope is that you will take with you tools and insights for how you — in whatever type of work you do — can engage more people, whether they are friends, family, or decision makers, on the issues of water through stories that capture their attention and imagination,” Hittle said.
While COVID-19 restrictions limited the event to a virtual format, it also enabled participation from a more geographically diverse group of speakers and attendees.
The Symposium is an offering of the CSU Spur campus, planned to open in 2022 at the future National Western Center in north Denver, and drew more than 320 attendees representing nearly 90 unique U.S. zip codes across 12 states, from California to Virginia.
This year’s program focused on the critical role storytelling plays in building and driving social and environmental movements — specifically, how stories and various media can lead to greater public awareness around water issues, and also inspire actions necessary to solve and address them.
The Symposium began with optional virtual tours and live Q&A with CSU Spur partners Denver Zoo and Denver Water, showcasing each organization’s respective efforts to improve environmentally sustainable practices such as waste reduction, water conservation, and wildfire mitigation.
Before the formal program began, Ty Smith, director of the Native American Cultural Center at CSU, delivered the University’s official land acknowledgment, grounding attendees in a shared appreciation for the relationship between land and people: “Native people recognize that everything has a spirit — plants, animals, insects, mountains, and water, which brings us together today. Tó éí ííńá, which in my language means ‘water is life.’”
CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank also offered opening remarks, helping set the tone for the event’s first day.
“The stories shared and conversations sparked at Water in the West are even more important today than they were a year ago, when we convened in person,” said Frank. “Today we continue the work of the Water in the West Symposia, connecting across disciplines, across sectors, across the country, to learn how we can all be more effective in our work to elevate water challenges in the local and national consciousness.”
The power of storytelling
Gary Knell, chairman of National Geographic Partners, delivered the Symposium’s keynote address on the power of storytelling in driving movements, changing behaviors, and inspiring action — drawing from his experience coordinating the delivery of science-based, impactful content through National Geographic’s various outlets.
“The best stories take the relevant facts and present them in ways that, deep down, people can understand,” said Knell, acknowledging National Geographic’s longstanding connection to the American West and water issues specifically, which dates back more than 150 years.
“While we stand unequivocally on the side of science, we make a concerted effort to emphasize the universal nature of the issues we cover, and how they connect to the lived experiences of diverse audiences everywhere,” he said. “And there is perhaps no issue more universal than water.”
Former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack (left), a strategic advisor on CSU Spur’s food and water initiatives, joins Gary Knell (right) to address audience questions following keynote address.
Moving minds, crossing sectors
Yolanda Bevill, CSU’s vice president for University Communications moderated the “Moving Minds: How Social Movements, Campaigns, and Storytelling Shape Public Sentiment” panel, with speakers Gary Hirshberg, cofounder and chairman of Stonyfield Organic, Sarah Soule, Morgridge Professor of Organizational Behavior and senior associate dean for academic affairs at Stanford Graduate School of Business, and Justin Worland, who writes for TIME on energy, climate, and the environment.
Hirshberg shared his experience and advice arising from years of developing and deploying communications strategies for Stonyfield, and highlighted some of the barriers he and his company had encountered around encouraging consumers to buy organic — challenges he was ultimately able to overcome through strategic, intentional, and light-hearted marketing campaigns.
“Keeping it upbeat, keeping it positive — that too goes a long way,” said Hirshberg, emphasizing the value of keeping storytelling fun and relatable, across all platforms and especially social media. “More visceral, visual, less self-serious storytelling is really important.”
As a journalist covering global issues, Worland gave Symposium attendees insight into his approach to finding common ground to appeal to and connect with TIME’s diverse, national readership.
“A lot of the work I do is building little pieces for a bigger arc of a narrative that over time will, perhaps, lead to some form of social change,” said Worland. “Not every story is going to change the world, but you’re building those blocks.”
Soule, author of Contention and Corporate Social Responsibility and A Primer on Social Movements, helped anchor the conversation with findings from her research on organizational theory, social movements, and political sociology.
“We know from decades of research that [social movements] need to generate emotional appeal,” she said. “When a social movement frame tells a story and evokes an emotion, it’s likely to resonate with policymakers and be more successful.”
Secretary Vilsack moderated the final panel of the day: “Food and Water: A Cross-Sector Conversation,” with David LaFrance, CEO of the American Water Works Association, and Karen Ross, Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
“I take away from your comments today the importance of elevating an understanding of the role water plays in each of our lives day-to-day,” Vilsack said. “And, also, the importance of partnerships — of working collaboratively to address some of the challenges we face with water as it relates to climate, as it relates to the role it plays in this pandemic, and as it relates to justice and equity issues.”
