Hassan is living with his family in his hometown of Cairo, Egypt, where he balances training while utilizing his CSU degree from the Walter Scott, Jr., College of Engineering in his father’s business. The two-time NCAA indoor champion and six-time All-American is Egypt’s top thrower – and the best hope among former Rams to earn the school’s first Olympic medal since American Janay DeLoach won bronze in the long jump in 2012.

Despite being half a world away, Hassan remains connected with CSU through Rams track and field coach Brian Bedard. The two talk regularly online, and Hassan sends videos of his practice throws for Bedard, one of the top throwing coaches in the country, to analyze.

“Mostafa had been training really well, and when he hit the qualifying standard early on we were really fired up,” Bedard said. “He is back to 100 percent after leg surgery and throwing his best. He’s a real threat to reach the finals (top 12) and perhaps even medal in Tokyo.”

Everything certainly seemed to pointing that direction He just missed the finals at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, despite, Bedard said, “not competing very well.”

Instead, like most of the rest of the world, Hassan now has to pump the brakes on his Olympic dreams. He said Egypt has been hit hard by the coronavirus and that the country is on virtual lockdown.

“Right now there is a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and everything is closed on the weekends,” he said. “All gyms and sporting clubs are closed until further notice. It’s a little tough, but on the bright side I get to spend time with my family and have a lot of free time to learn new stuff.”