The Sutherland family legacy lives on at the CSU Libraries

In June 1985, Colorado State University professor Thomas Sutherland was working at the American University of Beirut. In 1991, he finally returned home to Fort Collins to a hero’s welcome after spending six years as a hostage of Islamic jihadists. His determination and courage during his captivity was recognized and celebrated the world over.

Sutherland and his family – his wife, Jean, and his daughters Ann, Kit and Joan – spent the years following his return (as well as a substantial portion of the multimillion-dollar settlement he received from the frozen assets of the Iranian government) building a legacy of advocacy and philanthropy locally and around the world. Tom and Jean’s careers and community involvement made them beacons of joy and positivity throughout Northern Colorado.

Thanks to the work of archivists and librarians at CSU Libraries, the Sutherland family’s legacy – an example of how resiliency and positivity can emerge from adversity and transform lives – will be preserved and accessible to researchers, providing more insight into their wide-ranging impacts within local and international communities.

Documenting and preserving a family’s legacy

The Papers of Thomas M. Sutherland collection comprises a myriad of documents and video footage, shedding light on Sutherland’s agricultural research, family trips and memories, and the outpouring of community support during his captivity.

The collection was donated by Jean Sutherland in 2018, two years after Tom’s death at age 85, along with a $50,000 endowment to fund the processing and long-term preservation of the materials. In 2021, Sutherland donated an additional $75,000 to further support the specialized care of the materials and other work in the Libraries’ Archives and Special Collections.

“I was thrilled CSU was interested in our materials, frankly,” said Sutherland. “They’ve been terribly good to us. Our whole life has been here, and we just felt the right place for them was at the library – it was a given to (donate) them.”

Entrusted with the family’s legacy, library staff carefully inventoried films and audio reels and coordinated the digitization of family videos. A portion of the collection is now available for the public to download via the CSU Libraries’ digital repository, Mountain Scholar, which also includes Tom’s scholarly publications.

“These materials present a wonderful capsule in time,” said Clarissa Trapp, digital and archives specialist and project lead, who developed a deep appreciation for the Sutherlands as she processed the family’s videos.

“(The Sutherlands) turned a situation that was really terrible into something they used to address problems they saw around them, and had a wonderful impact,” she added.

From Scotland to Iowa to Colorado to Lebanon and back again

Jean and Tom Sutherland settled in Northern Colorado in 1956, moving from Ames, Iowa, where they met as students at Iowa State University.

“Tom [originally from Scotland] happened to be the president of the international students’ association, and we were both at the same event at the Young Women’s Christian Association,” she said. “We started talking when he helped me wash dishes afterwards.”

The couple married and moved to Colorado after Tom found a position on the faculty of the animal sciences department at CSU. They set down roots in Fort Collins and raised three daughters.

Education has been at the heart of the Sutherlands’ lives. Jean worked as an English teacher in the Poudre School District’s vocational education program and earned her master’s degree in English literature from CSU in 1973.

Tom taught in the animal sciences department for over 25 years before working abroad in Ethiopia and Lebanon. The Sutherland family temporarily moved to Ethiopia in 1976, where Tom helped develop an international livestock program and Jean worked as a counselor for an American high school in Addis Ababa.

“There was just so much learning we had to do about the culture,” Jean said. “We had to get used to it, and after you get used to it, we loved it. We loved the people.”

Tom and Jean’s daughters enjoyed their experiences in Ethiopia and Greece, revealed in the newly digitized footage.

In one video of the family’s travels in Ethiopia, the girls beam with delight as they hand-feed local wildlife, coming face-to-face with monkeys and lemurs. Having a personal encounter with these animals proved to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the family.

“They never regretted, nor did they ever forget those experiences – and they wouldn’t give them up for anything,” Jean said.