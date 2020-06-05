The science of composting and how to do it from home this summer

If you’ve found yourself spending more time than usual in your garden while practicing social distancing at home, maybe it’s time to take on another project that both you and your plants can enjoy.

Composting can provide plants with nutrient-rich organic matter that supports growth while making use of food scraps that would otherwise end up in a landfill. But to avoid creating a monstrous pile of rotting food that neither you or your neighbors will appreciate, it’s worth learning how to compost properly.

Francesca Cotrufo and Addy Elliott, professors in Colorado State University’s Department of Soil and Crop Sciences, offered insight into the science of composting and how to do it effectively in a backyard setting.

Elliott teaches a composting course where her students learn what works and what doesn’t when trying to decompose organic matter. She compares composting to baking bread because the ratio between each ingredient is very important.

“You have to start with the right ratios,” Elliott, said, “and you have to follow the recipe.”