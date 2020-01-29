The return of campus construction: A guide to getting around CSU

In 2017, Colorado State University wrapped up a $1.4 billion building boom that began in 2007. It brought to campus a new stadium, a new Health and Medical Center, new Biology and Chemistry buildings, Suzanne and Walter Scott, Jr. College of Biomedical Engineering building, C. Wayne McIlwraith Translational Medicine Institute, Aggie Village apartments, Behavioral Sciences building, two parking garages, numerous renovations of existing buildings including the south end of the Lory Student Center, and bicycle and pedestrian trails fitting for one of the nation’s top bicycle-friendly universities.

After a two-year lull, the campus will once again see the signs of progress, as streets and parking lots are closed, construction and renovation fences are erected, and we all start hearing the familiar yet bedeviling beep-beep of construction vehicles. The results over the next 24 months or so will be seen in a state-of-the-art heating and cooling system; a renovated Shepardson Hall to be known as the Nutrien Agricultural Sciences Building; an addition to Diversity House; renovation and addition to the north side of the Lory Student Center; creation of student housing at Meridian Village on the former site of Aylesworth Hall, and numerous improvements to alternative transportation and pedestrian byways around the main campus.