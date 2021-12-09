When Stefan Brune was accepted into Colorado State University, one of the first few emails that he received was from his academic advisor.

Brune — a Navy veteran majoring in forest and rangeland stewardship, with a forest management concentration — said that he had heard from others about the difficulties in transitioning from military to college life. However, he said that his advisor’s initial contact kindled a relationship that has helped him navigate CSU.

“It’s been really critical to my success,” said Brune, who is in his third year at CSU. “The knowledge that advisors bring to individual students like me is extremely critical in getting us through our degree plans.”

At CSU, academic success coordinators and advisors play an important role in empowering students to create and achieve their personal and educational goals.

According to CSU leadership, advising positively impacts retention and graduation rates through innovative programs and services — an area the University has been building upon over the past several years.

“Right now, we retain about 85% of our students first-to-second year,” said Provost and Executive Vice President Mary Pedersen. “That means we lose 15% who are not returning the next year. We need to ​understand why they are​ leaving. There are many reasons, including personal, medical, ​financial challenges ​and other reasons. ​The more we understand what the issues are, the more we can ​work to address them and help ​students to stay on track ​and graduate.