‘The pandemic got real for me’: one student’s experience in quarantine

Austin Dodge has a story that he can tell his grandchildren one day: He was quarantined in a Colorado State University residence hall during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

A first-year student studying psychology, Dodge learned in mid-September that he had been in contact with someone on campus who had tested positive for COVID-19. At first, he didn’t really know what that meant for him, though he knew he would need to limit his contact with other people.

He was moved pretty quickly from his room in Westfall Hall into Corbett Hall for what became a two-week quarantine. The process was smooth, he said. Dodge packed some essentials and was driven by van to his new but temporary digs that were in a section of the building isolated from other residents.

When he arrived, there was a packet of information that Dodge said answered pretty much every question he could think of. While in quarantine, he received a box of meals and snacks each morning so he did not need to go to the dining center. He attended classes online for those two weeks.

“The quarantine hotline was the most useful thing for me,” he said. The line is staffed 24 hours a day, and Dodge said he was grateful for the help he received.