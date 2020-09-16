‘The Impossible Picnic’ at LEGO Old Main now on public display in Morgan Library

If you read CSU Magazine, you know Colorado State University’s first academic building – variously known as The College, the Main Building and, finally, Old Main – has been reborn in miniature, constructed entirely of plastic LEGO bricks, as part of the university’s sesquicentennial celebration.

In early September, President Joyce McConnell and Doug Cloud, the LEGO artist who created the replica – and who also happens to be an associate professor in CSU’s Department of English – met up in the foyer of Morgan Library where the model now is on public display for a presentation.

The original Old Main was constructed in 1878-79 and burned down in 1970. LEGO Old Main, constructed in 2019-20, presents a tableau Cloud calls “The Impossible Picnic,” populated by some 60 minifigures, including 18 that represent real people from across CSU’s 150-year history.

“I discarded strict historical accuracy early on,” said Cloud, “and had people from different eras mixing and mingling. I liked the idea of a counterfactual depiction: What if all these people from our history could come together in one place and time? What if that place and time were a beautiful summer day in front of our original building?” Cloud describes it as “CSU fan fiction.”