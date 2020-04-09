The flow must go on: Facilities Management keeps campus water safe

For the water to remain “safe and pleasant,” it must test with a chlorine concentration greater than 0.2 milligrams per liter. When classes are in session, employees are working and visitors are visiting campus buildings, water flows and chlorine levels remain constant. But when not enough water is moved through the system, the chlorine dissipates, which can diminish the safety of the drinking water.

“It’s a volume-of-water issue,” Dollard said. “We have to move a certain amount of water and some of our buildings are down to using 14 gallons of water a day.”

And so, as part of their essential duties, Facilities Management custodians go with the flow and flush.

Not all buildings on Main Campus are being flushed as frequently, however. Kemp said there are several buildings on the Main Campus that have lengthy and large diameter plumbing systems that normally serve large numbers of occupants – think Canvas Stadium and Moby Complex – and it is simply not practical to maintain high-quality drinking water when the buildings are empty. Those buildings have signs posted on them warning that the water is temporarily not safe to drink. Once we are ready to occupy these buildings again, CSU staff will flush clean water through these buildings and test to make sure the water is good.

But in buildings like historic Johnson Hall on the Oval, teams are making the rounds to make sure there’s enough flow to go around.

Sara Ferrarese, a custodian with Facilities Management stood across the room (wearing a protective mask) and watched her co-worker Amanda Richter push the handle on a toilet. Next to her, the water faucet in the sink had been running for several minutes.

“We’re just running and flushing,” she said.