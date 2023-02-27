CSU Institute for Entrepreneurship and CSU STRATA to host innovation event April 18

Entrepreneurship and Innovation Day at CSU is back this year, featuring student-led startups, projects and pitches through CSU STRATA’s Demo Day and the Institute for Entrepreneurship’s Venture RAMS Business Showcase Competition.

This joint event will take place from 12-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at the CSU Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom, and Demo Day abstracts are due by March 8. Both CSU STRATA and the Institute for Entrepreneurship partner to offer resources for students, faculty and the greater community at any step of the entrepreneurial journey while leveraging innovation to make a real-world difference.

For Scott Shrake, executive director of the Institute for Entrepreneurship and assistant vice president for strategy at CSU, it’s about cultivating a collaborative environment that serves as the foundation for bringing new ideas to life.

“Our joint Demo Day and Business Showcase is another example of CSU coming together to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem that offers critical support for Coloradans at every phase of the innovation continuum,” Shrake said. “I’m excited for the community to be able to see the incredible work being done by our innovators from early ideation through commercialization.”