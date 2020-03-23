Temporary short-term parking changes at CSU campuses

Colorado State University’s Parking and Transportation Services has temporarily adjusted its parking regulations. Effective March 23, essential in-person staff and students on CSU campuses will not be required to have a valid parking permit or pay for short-term parking. This is a temporary policy that will be in effect until further notice.

CSU Parking and Transportation Services will continue to enforce safety violations to ensure service and emergency vehicle access to buildings. Enforcement will include vehicles parked in undesignated or restricted areas, J permitted areas (service vehicles only), ADA parking restrictions, fire lanes, bike lanes, loading zones and other no-parking areas.

The Parking and Transportation Services Office is closed for in-person contact. If you have questions or need to contact Parking and Transportation Services, the most effective, and quickest, way to reach staff is via email at parking@colostate.edu.