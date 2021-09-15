Temple Grandin sculpture honors perseverance, makes history

Perseverance. That’s what Temple Grandin hopes people see when they look at the new sculpture of her at Colorado State University’s Animal Sciences Building.

“I think what’s really important is inspiring students to persevere,” said Grandin at a recent celebration for the bronze sculpture. The piece, housed within the JBS Global Food Innovation Center in Honor of Gary and Kay Smith, was made possible thanks to the generosity of CSU alumnus Jeff Tovar.

Grandin, a CSU professor of animal sciences and renowned animal behaviorist and autism activist, recalled just how important that trait was during her early years in the industry.

“Back in the early ’70s, that’s where I really got introduced to the meat packing industry, and they didn’t really have internships back in those days,” she said. “But I kind of made my own internship. I went over (to the Swift plant) every Tuesday afternoon for about three years and learned the industry, and then I started my design business, just slowly. One job at a time; that’s how you start.”

American Meat Science Association CEO and Professional Animal Auditor Certification Organization, Inc. Executive Director Collette Kaster said the sculpture was a fitting tribute to her longtime colleague and friend’s phenomenal impact.

“It is so fun to see because Temple impacts every different walk of life,” Kaster said. “It could be a farm kid from FFA who is on break at a Pizza Hut … It could be a bunch of people from the meat industry. Everybody wants to line up to get a picture with her because they know the significant impact she’s had. (She’s a) hero to teachers, to parents, to all of us who work in the meat and livestock industry.”