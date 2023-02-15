Teller County: Elizabeth Brink – Economics, Int. Studies

All64: Every corner of Colorado. CSU connects with every county.
During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.
Elizabeth Brink
Major: Economics and International Studies with a concentration in Asian Studies
Why I chose CSU: When COVID hit I started looking at schools closer to home and when I visited CSU during a scholarship event, I immediately fell in love with the atmosphere and the people.
My favorite thing about CSU: The people are by far the best part of CSU. Everyone is so welcoming and supportive, making the school feel like one big family.
Clubs/organizations in college: Chinese Language Club
Scholarships/awards in college: Green and Gold Scholarship, Dean’s List, Honor Roll
Favorite achievement: Being able to study abroad for a year in Thailand and explore the country.
Career goals: I hope to work with nonprofit organizations to promote economic growth in developing countries.
Favorite instructor: Professor Chuchang Chiu, Chinese Language. She cares so much about her students and pushes each one to do their best. I learned so much Chinese from her in the first year and she supported my desire to learn and master the language.
Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: Waffle Lab, Alley Catband Duncan’s Ridge.
Quirky fact: I am adopted from China but grew up in Colorado.
What do you tell people from Teller County about CSU: People from CSU all care for and look after each other, making it feel like home. There are so many opportunities at CSU, and I think everyone can find their place here.
Something people should know about Teller County: People from Teller County treat everyone as though they are their neighbors: with kindness and respect. It’s a small community of people who work hard and enjoy the simple things in life.
Favorite CSU tradition: The bonfire during Homecoming Week.
Biggest adversity you’ve overcome at CSU: It took me almost two years to decide what I wanted to major in, so when I finally landed on my current majors, I felt a deep sense of accomplishment and identity.