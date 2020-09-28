Tell Me More: President McConnell engages in conversations with CSU community

Other scheduled interviews in the Tell Me More series will highlight equity, student success, community engagement, and sustainability.

The full schedule features the president in conversation with:

• Oct. 5: Director of the Flow Cytometry Center Dr. Marcela Henao-Tamayo

• Oct. 26: Rams Read author Claudia Rankine and CSU English Professor Camille Dungy

• Nov. 16: Provost and Executive Vice President Mary Pedersen

• Feb. 22: Extension Western Regional Director CJ Mucklow

• March 22: University Distinguished Professor and Director of the School of Global Environmental Sustainability Diana Wall

“We really didn’t want our community to feel like we’d lost the Fall Address and picnic to COVID,” McConnell said. “We’ve all had to adapt to a lot of changes and accept a lot of losses. This felt like an opportunity to create something new and to tell our story through personal, in-depth conversations with just a few of the extraordinary leaders and experts whom we are fortunate to have here at CSU.”

Must-see CSU TV

McConnell said she was just “blown away” by her first interview subject, Henao Tamayo, and is looking forward to future conversations as well.

“For me, this is a privilege, to get to sit down and talk to someone so brilliant, who is so passionate and so clear about the way they are going to make our world better,” she said. “It’s humbling, but also exciting, because I know that this person is working right here at CSU and they really are going to change the world.”

All the prerecorded interviews will be close-captioned and will remain on the university’s YouTube channel for the duration of the academic year. McConnell hopes everyone will take time to check out the series, noting that the video format does have its benefits right now.

“We’re offering people something they can watch at home while still social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” McConnell said. “I hope these become this year’s must-see CSU TV.”