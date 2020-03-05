TEDxCSU returns to campus March 7 with variety of speakers, entertainers, exhibits

TEDxCSU returns to campus Saturday, March 7, and features nine diverse speakers, including CSU Animal Sciences Professor Temple Grandin. There will also be a large exhibit hall highlighting Colorado businesses, entrepreneurs and innovators, as well as three local entertainment acts.

TEDxCSU is an all-day, conference-style event sponsored by RamEvents, CSU’s student programming board. It is Northern Colorado’s official TEDx event, devoted to bringing CSU students, staff and community members together.

TEDxCSU is held throughout the Lory Student Center and strives to create a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere for everyone’s “ideas worth spreading.”

The CSU community members scheduled to speak, and the titles of their talks, are:

Animal Sciences Professor Temple Grandin, “Educating Students with Different Kinds of Minds”

Fourth-year engineering student Janaye Matthews, “The Mental Tuition of Marginalization”

Design and merchandising master’s student Kayna Hobbs, “Affecting Change in the Clothing Industry: A Tale of a Paralympic Athlete and Novel Product Design”

Kris Barz Mendonça of Creative Services, “From Shame to Pride – and Everything in Between”

Kristin Kirkpatrick of the CSU chancellor’s office, “How We’ll Feed the Future”

Luna Martinez of the Department of Environmental and Radiological Health Sciences, “Lessons From My Ethical Non-Monogamous Household”

Patrice Palmer of the College of Business, “Are You a Man or a Woman? … I’m BLACK”

Second-year agricultural business student Robert Wiggins, “The Value of an Opportunity”

Assistant Professor Vincent Basile of the School of Education, “Decriminalizing Our Elementary School Boys of Color”

Kyle Oldham, director of workplace inclusion and talent management at CSU, will emcee the event.