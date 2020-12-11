Task force on contract, continuing and adjunct faculty reconvened for spring

Jenny Morse, a senior instructor in the Department of Management who chairs the Faculty Council Committee on Non-Tenure-Track Faculty, explained that NTTF is the term that is most commonly used nationally for advocacy efforts, whereas CCAF is specific to CSU.

Co-chairs named

Pedersen has appointed two task force co-chairs: Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs Sue James and Professor Alex Bernasek of the Department of Economics, who chaired the first task force convened by President Joyce McConnell in fall 2019. That group’s recommendations on issues like promotions, service, workload and base salaries were accepted by former Provost Rick Miranda last spring.

Highlights of those changes included:

Minimum base salaries ranging from $44,000 to $48,000, depending on whether someone has a terminal degree or service component in their position

A process for CCA faculty to apply for paid professional development release time

Standards for the CCA faculty promotion process, many of which are more in line with how tenure-track faculty are promoted

New policies for CCA faculty around concurrent assignments, online teaching and research

Minimum expectations for service, depending on appointment type and rank

“The motivation for changes to the Faculty Manual regarding NTTF at CSU was to recognize and reward the contributions of faculty who are not on the tenure track to the mission of the university,” Bernasek said. “Staying true to that motivation and ensuring that all faculty are treated as professionals in the work of departments, colleges and the university is very much at the heart of what the task force is about. In many respects, especially when it comes to service, the university is now recognizing work that NTTF have been doing for a long time.”

Larger membership

The membership of the task force has been expanded from 11 to 16 people, with some returning members from the original group, some new members, and representatives from the Faculty Council Committee on Non-Tenure-Track Faculty (see list of task force members at right).

“We see the work of the task force as complementing the work of the Committee on Non-Tenure-Track Faculty,” Bernasek said, adding that some of the previous members have been asked to serve again. “But we also wanted to bring some new voices into this, in particular more faculty voices.”

Last year, the group held three open forums on campus, and Bernasek and James say the task force will solicit broad input from the CSU community again. They add that a significant part of the group’s work will involve accountability and assessing how well — and how consistently — the earlier recommendations are being implemented at the college and department levels.

“One of the reasons I was so excited to take on the role of vice provost for faculty affairs was to help CCA faculty thrive and work toward my dream of truly having ‘one faculty’ at CSU,” James said.

“I’m grateful to those who are volunteering their service on this task force in support of their colleagues and our CCA faculty,” Pedersen added. “Last year’s task force made great contributions, and I know this new task force will further advance that important work.”

Pedersen’s charge to the new Task Force will be to look at compensation issues, accountability of new CCAF policies to ensure they are being successfully implemented across campus, complaint/grievance/concern processes, hiring and promotion practices, names and titles for CCAF, understanding the true costs to CSU of contingency and CCAF best practices at other institutions.

The task force is expected to issue its findings and any new recommendations in early June 2021.