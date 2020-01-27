Symphony ensemble to help celebrate Beethoven, CSU’s 150th

An ensemble from the Colorado Symphony will make what is believed to be the organization’s first appearance on the Colorado State University campus at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Griffin Concert Hall in the University Center for the Arts. The concert, which will include an opening performance by the CSU Graduate Trio, is part of the symphony’s year-long, multi-concert tribute to Ludwig von Beethoven at a variety of Colorado locations; the tribute began Dec. 16, 2019, and will continue through Dec. 16, 2020.

“It’s a thrill to bring the Colorado Symphony’s Beethoven 2020 tour to Fort Collins in a special performance at Colorado State University,” said Anthony Pierce, chief artistic officer for the Colorado Symphony. “This tour aims to ensure access to live symphonic music for all of Colorado as we strive to impact the state in a geographically diverse way. We look forward to sharing the stage with the next generation of symphonic musicians and celebrating one of our state’s finest academic institutions.”

Reaching across the state

The symphony ensemble’s repertoire will feature Beethoven’s beloved Septet in E-flat major, first performed in 1800 at the Burgtheater in Vienna, Austria. This first-ever performance at CSU follows a pattern of the organization branching out to different cities and venues across Colorado in recent years. Scheduled appearances during the tribute tour include stops in Greeley, Salida, Crested Butte, Steamboat Springs, Montrose, Grand Junction and Pueblo at the CSU Pueblo campus.

“It’s always great to have members of the Colorado Symphony on campus to perform for our students, faculty and Northern Colorado music lovers,” said Dan Goble, director of CSU’s School of Music, Theatre and Dance. “We have a rigorous schedule of guest artists each year, and the Colorado Symphony ensemble is a great addition to our roster of guests.

“Griffin Concert Hall is a wonderful venue and is host to many visiting artists each year. The Colorado Symphony ensemble that will perform there will enjoy great acoustics in a beautiful setting.”

Tickets on sale now

The Graduate Trio includes Krystian Salva (violin), Carly Nelson (viola), and Faith Rohde (cello). The group will perform the Allegro con brio from Beethoven’s Trio in E-flat major, Op. 3.

“This should be a very exciting evening to celebrate our 150th,” Goble said. “Focusing one of the events on the performing arts exemplifies the critical place of the arts in society and in CSU’s land-grant mission.”

Tickets are $25 and are available through the Colorado Symphony. The Colorado State University System is co-sponsoring the event.