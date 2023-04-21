What are the most environmentally friendly modes of transportation?

We’re all working to be more green, and how you get to that destination matters … literally.

It’s common knowledge that cars aren’t the most eco-friendly mode of transportation, but how do they compare to an e-bike? Or a horse, for that matter? Jason Quinn, the director of the Sustainability Research Laboratory at Colorado State University’s Energy Institute, worked with Ph.D student Noah Horesh to estimate the carbon dioxide impacts per mile of different modes of transportation.

Each estimate includes the emissions from manufacturing and operating the vehicle.

We have the comparisons below, but it’s worth mentioning that these numbers come with a caveat.

“Sure, you should ride an e-bike if you purely care about emissions, but riding a regular bike or running instead of walking certainly have health benefits,” Quinn said. “There is never one answer!”