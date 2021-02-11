Sustainable, open access research at CSU gets a boost with Cambridge Publishing deal

Colorado State University researchers who want to make their work freely available, increase the visibility of their work, and create a global impact now have a powerful channel to do just that. Through the Colorado Alliance of Research Libraries, the CSU Libraries has negotiated an open access “Read and Publish” agreement with Cambridge University Press.
Through the agreement, CSU authors can publish, at no cost, an unlimited number of articles in more than 300 open access journals from Cambridge University Press. The Libraries will pay the required article processing charges on authors’ behalf. Typically, authors pay these charges through grants or out-of-pocket, creating inequities in research authorship.
Authors can take advantage of the deal through Dec. 31, 2023.
“This is a great opportunity for CSU authors, especially those who haven’t made their work open access before. We’re helping reduce the financial burden on authors, while also making it easier for people to find and benefit from that research,” said Heidi Zuniga, faculty librarian and open access scholar at the CSU Libraries.
“There’s a wealth of research that shows open access articles, in all disciplines, receive more citations than non-open access,” she added.
An increasing number of commercial publishers are embracing Read and Publish agreements with research institutions. Similar agreements are also in place at large research institutions, such as the University of California System and Montana State University.
Open access research tips
More steps CSU authors can take toward sustainable, open access research:
- Register for an Open Researcher and Contributor ID (ORCID), a globally recognized unique digital identifier that helps connect your name to your work
- Understand and protect your rights as an author
- Find open access research articles
- Locate open access journals related to your work
- Deposit copies of your work in Mountain Scholar, CSU’s open access repository
- Talk to a subject specialist at the Libraries about your OA options
At CSU, the Libraries also helps offset the burden of author processing charges through the Open Access Research and Scholarship (OARS) Fund, which has provided financial support for nearly 50 open access articles since 2013.
Researchers with questions about the agreement can contact Khaleedah Thomas, open access and copyright specialist at the Libraries, at Khaleedah.Thomas@colostate.edu.