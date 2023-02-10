Support in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Editor’s note: The following message was sent to the CSU community on Feb. 10, 2023.

Dear Ram Community:

On behalf of President Amy Parsons and the entire Colorado State community, we offer our deepest sympathy and support for the people in Turkey and Syria, following the devastating earthquake there. Daily the death toll rises, and we hear stories of tragedy. But we also hear glimmers of hope as the people in Turkey and Syria attempt to persevere and endure through the loss of loved ones, infrastructure, and challenging weather, and as we watch dozens of other countries and organizations offer help.

We also know that we have students, faculty and staff from the affected areas and our thoughts go out to you. We can’t imagine how difficult it must be to deal with this devastating news while so far from your homeland. Please know that we are here to support you.

Over the years, we have seen and been a part of a CSU community that supports those who are struggling. At CSU we put words into action: Rams Take Care of Rams. We encourage individuals, if so inclined, to consider supporting those that have been impacted by the earthquake. For those looking for ways to financially support relief efforts, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has the Center for International Disaster Information which has a list of vetted organizations responding to the crisis.

We also want to encourage the campus community to show compassion to our students, faculty, and staff from the affected region as they attempt to find information about family and friends and as they deal with the aftermath of such great losses. For international students and scholars, we encourage to reach out to an advisor in the International Students and Scholars office for guidance and assistance in navigating this crisis. Students also have access to counselors and other services at the Health Network (970-491-7121), Student Case Management in Student Affairs (970-491-8051), and YOU@CSU .

For faculty and staff, there are additional resources available through Human Resources, including YOU@CSU and the Employee Assistance Program.

CSU is a caring and compassionate community, and as a globally engaged institution, we are fortunate to have relationships around the world and have citizens from around the world teaching, learning and working on our campuses. Our thoughts at this time are with our Turkish and Syrian friends and colleagues as they struggle with the reality of the devastation caused by the earthquake and look for ways to begin re-building. We stand beside them.

Sincerely,

Kathleen Fairfax

Vice Provost for International Affairs