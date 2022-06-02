Summertime at CSU: New tours, old favorites return to campus

There is something special about summertime on the Colorado State University campus.

From a new campus tour series to Movie Nights at Canvas Stadium to the Lagoon Concert Series, the summer of 2022 marks an exciting return to summer traditions at CSU, after some had to be put on hold during the pandemic.

A new summer series called “Tour Tuesdays” will be offered every Tuesday from June 14 to Aug. 16 for faculty and staff to discover a variety of areas of campus. All tours are free, and registration is required. Visit the links below for information on some of the featured tours, including descriptions, dates, times and how to register.

Backstage: University Center for the Arts – https://colostate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3QTUGvcqa7h5iOW

Behind the Cure: James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital – https://colostate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cx6alQRAOoOvg58

From Game Day to Student Success: Canvas Stadium – https://colostate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_80SfcbMuR2AaeZU

General Campus Tour – https://colostate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7OnIbnGL2BGICAS

Into the Vault: Gregory Allicar Museum – https://colostate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2fq4g7mTLHeQRdc

Mystery of CSU History Tour – https://colostate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ehXjMXRfKpEtZ30

Pinpointing Disease & Protecting Health: CSU’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory – https://colostate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1MrXtUEHdDksanI

Powerhouse Energy Campus – TBA

Sustainability tours – TBA

Tours are open to the CSU community as well as campus partners. For more information on group tours, or for those interested in featuring a tour of their facility, college, department, unit, program or research, contact Jennifer Wright at Jennifer.Wright@colostate.edu.

Movie Nights at Canvas Stadium

Entering its third year, Movie Nights at Canvas Stadium returns June 17 with a screening of Onward, followed by Encanto on July 23. CSU welcomes the Northern Colorado community onto the turf of Sonny Lubick Field to watch the family-friendly movies on the stadium video board.

Gates for the free screenings open at 6:30 p.m., and the movies begin at 7:30 p.m. The New Belgium Porch will be open and will offer soda, water and New Belgium beer sales as well as select concession items.

Pre-registration to the event is required, and fans are encouraged to bring blankets and towels for use on the field. General admission chair back seating on the west side of Canvas Stadium will also be available. Food and beverages other than water are not permitted on the turf, no pets are allowed, and Colorado State’s Clear Bag Policy will be enforced.