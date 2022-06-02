Summertime at CSU: New tours, old favorites return to campus

There is something special about summertime on the Colorado State University campus.
From a new campus tour series to Movie Nights at Canvas Stadium to the Lagoon Concert Series, the summer of 2022 marks an exciting return to summer traditions at CSU, after some had to be put on hold during the pandemic.
A new summer series called “Tour Tuesdays” will be offered every Tuesday from June 14 to Aug. 16 for faculty and staff to discover a variety of areas of campus. All tours are free, and registration is required. Visit the links below for information on some of the featured tours, including descriptions, dates, times and how to register.
- Backstage: University Center for the Arts – https://colostate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3QTUGvcqa7h5iOW
- Behind the Cure: James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital – https://colostate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cx6alQRAOoOvg58
- From Game Day to Student Success: Canvas Stadium – https://colostate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_80SfcbMuR2AaeZU
- General Campus Tour – https://colostate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7OnIbnGL2BGICAS
- Into the Vault: Gregory Allicar Museum – https://colostate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2fq4g7mTLHeQRdc
- Mystery of CSU History Tour – https://colostate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ehXjMXRfKpEtZ30
- Pinpointing Disease & Protecting Health: CSU’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory – https://colostate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1MrXtUEHdDksanI
- Powerhouse Energy Campus – TBA
- Sustainability tours – TBA
Tours are open to the CSU community as well as campus partners. For more information on group tours, or for those interested in featuring a tour of their facility, college, department, unit, program or research, contact Jennifer Wright at Jennifer.Wright@colostate.edu.
Movie Nights at Canvas Stadium
Entering its third year, Movie Nights at Canvas Stadium returns June 17 with a screening of Onward, followed by Encanto on July 23. CSU welcomes the Northern Colorado community onto the turf of Sonny Lubick Field to watch the family-friendly movies on the stadium video board.
Gates for the free screenings open at 6:30 p.m., and the movies begin at 7:30 p.m. The New Belgium Porch will be open and will offer soda, water and New Belgium beer sales as well as select concession items.
Pre-registration to the event is required, and fans are encouraged to bring blankets and towels for use on the field. General admission chair back seating on the west side of Canvas Stadium will also be available. Food and beverages other than water are not permitted on the turf, no pets are allowed, and Colorado State’s Clear Bag Policy will be enforced.
Lagoon Concert Series
The Lagoon Concert Series kicks off June 15 and runs through July 27, celebrating 25 years of live music at the CSU Lagoon.
All shows are free and held on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. CSU has once again partnered with the campus community to host booths to showcase their college, division, department, program and research. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets as they enjoy the offerings of local food trucks and interactive booths along with the live music. The lineup is:
June 15: Funky Business
June 22: Nothing But Nineties
June 29: Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts
July 6: Christine Alice
July 13: Clark Street Station
July 20: Rusty 44
July 27: The Wendy Woo Band
CSU and its partners look forward to welcoming the entire community back to campus for a wonderful and well-deserved summer of fun activities.