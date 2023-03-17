Summer session supports student success; registration opens March 21

Registration for Colorado State University’s 2023 summer session opens Tuesday, March 21, in RAMweb. With over 1,700 course sections, CSU’s innovative summer classes offer intimate learning settings, promote deeper student understanding of course materials and aid students in maintaining or expediting their graduation plans.

Academic benefits

Summer session strives to offer courses that are in highest demand at CSU, including offerings in All-University Core Curriculum (AUCC) classes, prerequisite courses, upper-division senior seminars, specialized courses and research and internship opportunities. Online, hybrid, main campus and Mountain Campus offerings in 4-, 8-, 12-week and varying-length terms allow for summer flexibility and a variety of course format options for students in all majors.

Mountain Campus courses immerse students in the topics they’re studying with hands-on course components. Alongside courses offered by the Warner College of Natural Resources, Environmental Humanities is offering four two-week Mountain Campus courses this summer, open to all majors.

Taking summer session courses is a great way for students to accelerate their graduation timelines or take classes for which they don’t have room in their fall or spring schedules. CSU’s 31 Accelerated Programs utilize summer courses to develop three-year graduation plans, and students on any graduation track can benefit from summer classes to expedite their educational progress or reduce the number of credits they must take in the fall and spring semesters.

“Summer session is a wonderful opportunity for students to get ahead on credits or get caught up on credits,” CSU Summer Director Anne Van Arsdall said. “Students can not only take their required courses but can devote time to more immersive learning over the summer, and it can help with focusing on difficult subjects.”

Smaller classes, higher GPAs

Reduced credits in the fall and spring are conducive to higher success in coursework, and summer courses are even more so. Class sizes are often smaller, and students typically take only one or a few classes at a time in summer session, leading to deeper material understanding and higher term GPAs compared to fall and spring.

Smaller classes also provide the opportunity for stronger connections with peers and instructors. Some students thrive with more personal instruction and feedback, and student-to-student connections within courses are advantageous for student success.

“In summer session, study groups happen a little bit more easily, more organically,” Van Arsdall said. “And those closer connections with faculty? I think that’s one reason students do better.”

Additionally, summer session is an opportunity for instructors to remodel their teaching approaches and experiment with new teaching methodologies. The shorter, more intimate courses cultivate a unique setting for monitoring efficacy and collecting feedback in real time.

Summer research and internship opportunities are also plentiful. This summer, the Office for Undergraduate Research and Artistry (OURA) is launching the TILT OURA Training Lab as a research-based course in collaboration with the Summer Bridge Program.

“We are very excited to get first-year students into a research experience through the TILT OURA Training Lab that will equip them with the knowledge and confidence needed for future labs and research opportunities,” said Louise Allen, program director for OURA.