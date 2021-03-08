Summer 2021 at CSU town hall scheduled for March 12

CSU’s town hall on Summer 2021 set for March 12 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Colorado State University will host a town hall session for the university community on Friday, March 12, to provide updates and answer questions about its ongoing response to the COVID pandemic.
The session will be hosted online via Zoom from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Members of the CSU community can register and access the Zoom link here. The session will also be recorded and captioned for later viewing.
Summer 2021 town hall information
Date: Friday, March 12
Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Zoom registration: https://col.st/qioby
Topics for this town hall will include our work to ensure that everyone in our community follows public health precautions, the university’s plans for Summer 2021 and the COVID vaccine. You can also read more on vaccinations here.
Panelists for the session will include:
- Marc Barker, Assistant Vice President for Safety and Risk Services and Co-Chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team
- Mike Hooker (moderator), Director of Media Relations and Denver Outreach
- Lori Lynn, Executive Director of CSU Health Network and Co-Chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team
- Joyce McConnell, President
- Mary Pedersen, Provost and Executive Vice President
Questions may be submitted prior to the sessions.
More information about CSU’s comprehensive COVID response is always available on the university’s COVID website at covid.colostate.edu.