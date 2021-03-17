Sue Doe re-elected for a second term as Faculty Council chair

Colorado State University’s Faculty Council members elected their officers for the 2021-2022 academic year at the March 2 meeting, including re-electing Sue Doe as chair. Faculty Council also received reports from President Joyce McConnell, Provost Mary Pedersen, and Athletic Director Joe Parker.

McConnell provided updates on the process for Courageous Strategic Transformation, while Pedersen presented updates on Fall 2021 enrollment, COVID screening and testing, as well as some faculty achievements.

Parker presented a report on the Athletics budget, the first time such a report has been provided directly to Faculty Council.

Faculty Council leadership

Doe, professor of English and director of the Center for the Study of Academic Labor, was re-elected for an additional term as Faculty Council chair. Andrew Norton, professor of agricultural biology, was elected as next year’s vice chair. Melinda (Mendy) Smith, professor of biology, was elected for a second term as the Board of Governors representative. Smith had replaced Stephanie Clemons upon her retirement in December and was elected for a partial term for in February. The terms for the 2021-2022 academic year will begin on July 1, 2021.

Athletics budget report

In his first budget report directly to Faculty Council, Athletic Director Parker discussed the details of the department’s budget. Discussion included the expenses for Canvas Stadium and how the Athletics budget relates to the overall University budget.

He also took the time to applaud this year’s student athletes for their academic successes in Spring and Fall 2020.

Questions from Faculty Council members for Parker ranged from the contract with Spectra amidst Title IX concerns to parking subsidies, and clarifying some of the budget points. Faculty Council members expressed interest in continuing conversations around questions raised during the discussion.

Updates on Courageous Strategic Transformation

In President McConnell’s regular report, she updated Faculty Council members on the process for Courageous Strategic Transformation. Faculty Council members will have the opportunity to weigh in on the process during a special meeting on Tuesday, March 23.