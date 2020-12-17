Studying the course of infection: Colorado State University teams up with UCHealth for COVID-19 biobank, research

A biobank is a repository for biological samples, and the Northern Colorado Coronavirus Biorepository includes saliva, nasopharyngeal, stool, blood and breastmilk that will be used in research.

Ryan – whose expertise is studying immune responses to environmental exposures, including infections – said the goal is to identify and follow the course of infection in people for at least six months. This can be helpful in determining why someone like Kadis is suffering long-term effects from the virus, while another person feels normal after recovering from the initial infection.

“We want to understand differences in not only human clinical immune responses, but also metabolism and underlying chronic conditions that can influence what the burden is on a person’s body,” said Ryan.

Researchers will also look at the persistence of virus that is associated with health complications for some patients. The team meets with patients four times over six months, with plans for a one-year follow up.

The research team includes UCHealth’s Dr. Julie Dunn, a trauma surgeon and principal investigator for the project. Earlier this year, up to 30% of trauma patients across the country were testing positive for COVID-19, she said. This puts healthcare workers, patients and family members at risk of catching the virus and adds another layer of complexity to patient care.

“We have to learn more about this disease,” said Dunn. “COVID-19 is going to potentially be with us for a long, long time, even as vaccines become available. Unlike things like the flu, what we have seen is that there are grave repercussions for a certain number of patients after they’ve tested positive. We’ve seen clotting disorders and cardiovascular and long-term health issues that we don’t understand.”