Study spaces, digital learning and human connection: A year of pandemic academics at the Libraries

Although a vast amount of library resources, like databases and e-books, were already digital and accessible from anywhere with an internet connection, there was still work to be done to ensure equitable access to course materials.

With access to print materials limited, staff navigated copyright issues and instructor needs to ready digital materials for remote instruction.

Collaboration was also important in the long-standing partnership between the CSU Libraries and the Student Disability Center to unbind, digitize, and rebind books to make the content accessible for students who use adaptive technologies.

“One of my biggest work-related fears going into the pandemic was that we would no longer be able to access the library and have books taken apart and put back together,” said Nico Gowdy, coordinator of accessible text at the Student Disability Center, who collaborates with Ann Schwalm, lead preservationist at the Libraries.

Since the Fall semester, the partners have converted 72 print books to accessible formats.

“With all of Ann’s and [the Libraries’] work, we can ensure that students with disabilities can still receive their accommodations and equitable access to course materials in a timely manner, ” Gowdy said.